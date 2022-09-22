All of the above, and much more.

1998年，侵略者Invader開始了他的「太空侵略」《Space Invaders》計劃。既將藝術創作從畫廊及博物館解放過來，亦把太空侵略由電子遊戲世界䆁放出去。是當代藝術，是遊戲，是塗鴉，亦是街頭藝術，還是更多更多。重視數字世界，Invader比其他藝術家行快廿多年。侵略者卻一直反其道而行，以古老馬賽克呈現當代像素圖，把虛擬遊戲帶到現實街頭。最近一次侵略任務，名為《Invasion Potosí Mission 4000》。

波托西4000，是位於玻利維亞南部的古城波托西（Potosí）的高度，更是「侵略計劃」四份一個世紀後最新作品的編號。為紀念第4000次侵略，侵略者選擇了世上海拔最高城市之一的波托西作為侵略目標：

Potosi is the 80th city that I have the opportunity to invade. Located in Bolivia at 4,000 m (13,400 ft) above sea level, I went there to install my 4,000th space invader. Once there, it would have been a shame not to install more pieces, so I brought more than half a ton of equipment with me!… Its location, history and landscapes are breathtaking and it is definitely one of the most intense and amazing missions I have been able to do so far.

連同第4,000件街頭創作，Invader今次為這座世界文化遺產的天空之城度身訂造了一共53件馬賽克作品。這53仵作品背後有甚麼訊息？一如以往，Invader的「侵略」沒有任何訊息帶給世界。熟悉Invader的朋友都知道，儘管塗鴉本身被視為界線以下的政治表態，他卻從不公開表達政治立場。相反，侵略者視其每次街頭創作為藝術實驗。四份一個世紀期間，侵略者走遍了全球80個城市，波托西之外，香港是其中之一。想當年，侵略者亦曾為香港度身訂造過：

In Hong Kong, I not only created my classic signature Invader pieces but I also paid a digitized tribute to Bruce Lee with three different kung fu masters' artworks. As another example, I also distilled several dollar signs around the major bank buildings in Central. Many of my pieces were gold and red, reflecting the classic auspicious Chinese colors of fire and earth.

政治訊息欠奉，連情境也沒有。功夫、金錢，就是侵略者眼中的香港。實則虛之，只為路過途人帶來一點驚喜，塗鴉藝術原來可以是這樣。

徐家健

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

香港大學香港經濟及商業策略研究所名譽高級研究員

中文大學香港亞太研究所經濟研究中心成員

