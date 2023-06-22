Presented by：WAW Creation

大半個世紀之後，南亞小國不丹修改憲法，國家與政府都有憲制責任為國民追求快樂：

The State shall strive to promote those conditions that will enable the pursuit of Gross National Happiness.

The Government shall protect and strengthen the sovereignty of the Kingdom, provide good governance, and ensure peace, security, well-being and happiness of the people.

收入與快樂的玄妙關係

在人口不到一百萬的不丹，Gross National Happiness 實實在在地取代了 Gross National Income。成為首片追求國民快樂的真正樂土的同時，經濟學界亦開始問：金錢買得到快樂嗎？經過半個世紀的研究，Happiness-Income Paradox依然成謎：

The happiness–income paradox is this: at a point in time both among and within nations, happiness varies directly with income, but over time, happiness does not increase when a country’s income increases.

所謂收入與快樂之謎，是在同一時空，收入高的人平均來說比較快樂，但隨着時間流逝，收入與快樂不相稱！於是，長遠來說金錢買不到快樂？經濟學者對此現象各有不同解讀，有的說是不同人生階段的不同預期所致。芝大老師貝加（Gary Becker）卻承認，他不明白為甚麼在過去幾十年，美國人的快樂未有隨收入上升而有所增長，他更認為快樂不是人類追求的唯一指標，因為行為上反映，人類願意捨棄一時的快樂去換取其他東西。

心無罣礙 幸福自來

最近，跟幾位朋友到不丹一行，企圖感受一下他們的快樂氣氛。首先，作為經濟學者，我先提醒團友，世界銀行如何看不丹：

Bhutan is a lower-middle income country. Rapid economic growth in Bhutan has contributed to substantial poverty reduction over the last two decades. Annual real GDP growth averaged 7.5 percent since the 1980s, driven by the public sector-led hydropower sector and strong performance in services, including tourism. It was estimated that nearly 9 percent of the population lived below the $3.65/day poverty line in 2017, with poverty being more prevalent in rural areas and significant disparities across districts. More recent data （2022） is being analyzed to establish a comparable poverty trend for Bhutan.

論收入，今天的不丹是個低至中收入國家。過去20年，主要由水力發電及旅遊業的經濟帶動，每年平均7.5%的經濟增長令不少國民脫貧。有趣的是，這個由低收入發展到低至中收入的國家，曾經一度被譽為全球最快樂的地方。金錢買不到快樂？人在不丹，我們得到的答案是：實質的快樂根本毋須用虛幻的金錢去購買。

市場經濟遍尋不着的「商品」

問題是，這與我熟悉的經濟學有抵觸嗎？根據大名鼎鼎的費沙（Irving Fisher）利息理論中的「分離定律」（Separation Theorem），在有市場、交易費用夠低的情況下，一個人的投資與消費是可以分開來作決策的：當投資時只管爭取利潤回報便可，等到在投資市場上賺到最大的利潤後，投資者便有最大的財力以消費者身份決定如何消費換取最大的得益（這得包括快樂）。

換句說，當投資與消費可以分開處理，先賺盡收入後買盡快樂，兩者不但沒有衝突，當金錢可以購買快樂，先賺盡收入更是後買盡快樂的最有效途徑。然而，當市場未能有效提供快樂，「分離定律」便不能立，收入再多也未必能夠買得到快樂。今次不丹之旅，可謂大開眼界之餘亦讓我見證過快樂的市場失效。

徐家健

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

香港大學香港經濟及商業策略研究所名譽高級研究員

中文大學香港亞太研究所經濟研究中心成員

