徐家健：兒童節放暑假擴大貧富差距

兒童節，我的情意結。根據《兒童權利公約》，兒童有生存、發展、參與和受保護的權利，要在發展與受保護取得平衡。今年2月特區政府宣布全港學校提前3、4月放暑假，這可能是歷史上首次成功爭取兒童節不用上課！暑假期間，政府再宣布，小學、國際學校、幼稚園最快於復活節假期後，即4月19日恢復面授課堂。特首還表示，明白在校上課對兒童非常重要，但5至11歲的疫苗接種率只有57%，需「急起直追」。經濟學者卻明白，需「急起直追」還有因長期欠面授課的小朋友的學業成績。

面授愈少 測驗成績跌幅愈大

最近一篇〈Pandemic Schooling Mode and Student Test Scores: Evidence from US States〉文章發現，疫情期間學生測驗成績大跌：

“Taken together, the data here suggest that there were considerable declines in test scores overall during the 2020-21 school year, and these declines were larger in school districts with less in-person instruction. There are consequences for inequality in outcomes in these results. Students in districts with larger populations of Black and Hispanic students, for example, were less likely to have access to in-person learning. In addition, in English language Arts in particular, the consequences of distanced learning were larger in districts with these demographics.

更重要的發現，是面授課堂機會愈少的地方測驗成績的跌幅便愈大。還有，停課對黑人和拉丁裔學生影響尤其大，因為他們面授課堂的機會特別少。

回說香港學生的情况。香港地區經濟條件較好的家庭，父母的教育水平亦比較好。知識有助脫貧，再不急起直追，疫情下停課會進一步擴大家庭間的貧富差距。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授 facebook.com/economics3.0

