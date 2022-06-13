徐家健：九龍勁抽策展人自白：零工經濟助創業

職場上多重身分，以往是不務正業，今天是斜槓一族（slasher）。互聯網大大減低交易費用，所謂「零工經濟」指的是透過網上勞工媒合平台，將分散於各地的勞力資源，按需求調度到特定地點以執行任務。多得零工經濟，斜槓一族又點止炒散咁簡單？

一篇名為「Launching with a Parachute: The Gig Economy and New Business Formation」的學術研究發現：

「The introduction of gig opportunities is associated with an increase of ~5% in the number of new business registrations in the local area, and a correspondingly-sized increase in small business lending to newly registered businesses. Internet searches for entrepreneurship-related keywords increase ~7%, lending further credence to the predictions of our conceptual framework. Both the income supplement and insurance channels are empirically supported: the increase in entry is larger in regions with lower average income and higher credit constraints, as well as in locations with higher ex-ante economic uncertainty regarding future wage levels and wage growth. 」

零工經濟有助鼓勵創業，原因是零工經濟給予的實際收入及潛在收入，一方面解決了創業者資金短缺的問題，另一方面亦提供了一個創業失敗後的保險渠道。果然，收入愈低、資金愈短缺，加上經濟環境愈不穩定的地方，零工經濟對鼓勵創業幫助便愈大。

根據我的個人經驗，除了《明報》這傳媒老字號，這次聯展合作過的中小創作單位，例如寧死不屈、IULTMPS、BMC、minihonor、天九至尊神學研究中心、Black Panther等，在風雨飄搖的香港都曾受惠於零工經濟，因此《九龍勁抽》亦算是個我們一眾院友一次化零為整的集體創作。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]