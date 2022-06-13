moneymonday
指數/外匯
明報APP
主頁
報章內容
財經 即時財經新聞 新股 港股數據庫 AH股差價 轉強轉弱股 沽空偏離度 成交急增表
地產 即時地產新聞 睇樓手冊 海外置業錦囊
專家觀點
個人理財 活在灣區 基金特區 退休綢繆 理財信箱 幫你格價 強積金
營商智慧 企業天地 創科新經濟 行銷新意思 企業營商 數碼營銷 卓越財經大獎2022

報章內容

徐家健：九龍勁抽策展人自白：零工經濟助創業

【明報專訊】研究發現，零工經濟（gig economy）有助鼓勵創業。大學教授、經濟顧問、專欄作者、社交平台、食品餐飲、加密藝術，這些都是我近年有份參與的工作。然後，藝術策展。MC仁及「明報文化館」推出《九龍勁抽》和《墨寶．新聞》聯展，我是策展人。

職場上多重身分，以往是不務正業，今天是斜槓一族（slasher）。互聯網大大減低交易費用，所謂「零工經濟」指的是透過網上勞工媒合平台，將分散於各地的勞力資源，按需求調度到特定地點以執行任務。多得零工經濟，斜槓一族又點止炒散咁簡單？

一篇名為「Launching with a Parachute: The Gig Economy and New Business Formation」的學術研究發現：

「The introduction of gig opportunities is associated with an increase of ~5% in the number of new business registrations in the local area, and a correspondingly-sized increase in small business lending to newly registered businesses. Internet searches for entrepreneurship-related keywords increase ~7%, lending further credence to the predictions of our conceptual framework. Both the income supplement and insurance channels are empirically supported: the increase in entry is larger in regions with lower average income and higher credit constraints, as well as in locations with higher ex-ante economic uncertainty regarding future wage levels and wage growth. 」

零工經濟有助鼓勵創業，原因是零工經濟給予的實際收入及潛在收入，一方面解決了創業者資金短缺的問題，另一方面亦提供了一個創業失敗後的保險渠道。果然，收入愈低、資金愈短缺，加上經濟環境愈不穩定的地方，零工經濟對鼓勵創業幫助便愈大。

根據我的個人經驗，除了《明報》這傳媒老字號，這次聯展合作過的中小創作單位，例如寧死不屈、IULTMPS、BMC、minihonor、天九至尊神學研究中心、Black Panther等，在風雨飄搖的香港都曾受惠於零工經濟，因此《九龍勁抽》亦算是個我們一眾院友一次化零為整的集體創作。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]