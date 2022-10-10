徐家健：英減物業印花稅 鼓勵買樓自住

英國最近宣布減住宅物業印花稅：一般印花稅門檻由12.5萬鎊調升至25萬鎊，而首置印花稅門檻更由30萬鎊提升至42.5萬鎊。住宅物業印花稅是一種交易稅，一種懲罰住宅物業交易的稅收。於是，減住宅物業印花稅，會有鼓勵買樓自住的市場效果。

經濟邏輯如下，不管自住或是收租，買樓時均需要繳交相同的交易稅，分別是之後轉多少次租客都是免稅的，但每轉一次業主便要多繳一次交易稅了。

一篇文名為「To Own or to Rent? The Effects of Transaction Taxes on Housing Markets」的學術文章，分析了多倫多2006至2018年的樓市。2008年多倫多引入1.3%的住宅物業交易稅（Land Transfer Tax, LTT）後，結果發現：

The LTT causes the ratio of the number of leases to sales to rise by 23% and the ratio of prices to rents to decline by 4%, suggesting that renting becomes more attractive relative to owning [...] among the sales made in the ownership market, the same LTT causes a 10% fall in purchases made by owner-occupiers, but a 9% rise in purchases made by buy-to-rent investors [...] within the ownership market, the LTT reduces homeowners' moving hazard rate by 13% and increases sellers' time-on-the-market by 17%. Based on the pre-policy sample mean, this implies that an average owner-occupier stays in the property for 14 months longer; and when a property is listed, it takes 5 days longer to sell.

住宅物業交易稅增加了租樓的需求，買樓自住的人卻亦因此盡量避免賣樓搬遷，而樓盤放售的時間亦因加稅而變得更長。

相反，現在英國減住宅物業印花稅，將會刺激更多本地人和新移民買樓自住。

