moneymonday
指數/外匯
明報APP
主頁
報章內容
財經 即時財經新聞 新股 港股數據庫 AH股差價 轉強轉弱股 沽空偏離度 成交急增表
地產 即時地產新聞 睇樓手冊 海外置業錦囊
專家觀點
個人理財 活在灣區 基金特區 退休綢繆 理財信箱 幫你格價 強積金
營商智慧 企業天地 創科新經濟 行銷新意思 企業營商 數碼營銷 卓越財經大獎2022

報章內容

徐家健：英減物業印花稅 鼓勵買樓自住

【明報專訊】研究發現，加拿大多倫多引入1.3%的住宅物業交易稅，租與售的比例上升23%，樓價與租金的比例下跌4%。另外，住宅買賣成交當中，自住的成交下跌10%，收租的交易上升9%。換句話說，物業交易稅懲罰居者有其居，變相鼓勵租住市場。

英國最近宣布減住宅物業印花稅：一般印花稅門檻由12.5萬鎊調升至25萬鎊，而首置印花稅門檻更由30萬鎊提升至42.5萬鎊。住宅物業印花稅是一種交易稅，一種懲罰住宅物業交易的稅收。於是，減住宅物業印花稅，會有鼓勵買樓自住的市場效果。

經濟邏輯如下，不管自住或是收租，買樓時均需要繳交相同的交易稅，分別是之後轉多少次租客都是免稅的，但每轉一次業主便要多繳一次交易稅了。

一篇文名為「To Own or to Rent? The Effects of Transaction Taxes on Housing Markets」的學術文章，分析了多倫多2006至2018年的樓市。2008年多倫多引入1.3%的住宅物業交易稅（Land Transfer Tax, LTT）後，結果發現：

The LTT causes the ratio of the number of leases to sales to rise by 23% and the ratio of prices to rents to decline by 4%, suggesting that renting becomes more attractive relative to owning [...] among the sales made in the ownership market, the same LTT causes a 10% fall in purchases made by owner-occupiers, but a 9% rise in purchases made by buy-to-rent investors [...] within the ownership market, the LTT reduces homeowners' moving hazard rate by 13% and increases sellers' time-on-the-market by 17%. Based on the pre-policy sample mean, this implies that an average owner-occupier stays in the property for 14 months longer; and when a property is listed, it takes 5 days longer to sell.

住宅物業交易稅增加了租樓的需求，買樓自住的人卻亦因此盡量避免賣樓搬遷，而樓盤放售的時間亦因加稅而變得更長。

相反，現在英國減住宅物業印花稅，將會刺激更多本地人和新移民買樓自住。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

http://facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]