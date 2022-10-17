徐家健：從伯南克獲獎 透視財經評論水平低

2022年經濟學諾貝爾獎，由伯南克（Ben Bernanke）、戴蒙德（Douglas Diamond）和迪布維格（Philip Dybvig）三名經濟學者共同獲得。不少本地財經評論員，只聽過伯南克作為美國聯儲局前主席的大名，對三名學者的學術背景卻一無所知，亦沒有興趣了解。

都是美帝惹的禍，當左報只以「三人瓜分經濟學諾獎 量寬始作俑者伯南克惹爭議」為題報道伯南克獲獎，本地卻先後有〈伯南克獲得諾貝爾經濟學獎是個大諷刺〉和〈為伯南克得諾獎贈興〉等評論文章狠批什麼QE之父剪人羊毛得諾獎太不公，完全漠視三人的學術貢獻。諾貝爾委員會表示：「他們的分析在規範金融市場及金融危機應對方面具有重大實踐意義。」其中對伯南克的研究更有詳盡介紹：

Bernanke （1983） showed, in particular, that the downturn became so deep and so protracted in large part because bank failures destroyed valuable banking relationships, and the resulting credit supply contraction left significant scars in the real economy. These were new insights; earlier economic historians had viewed bank failures merely as a consequence of the downturn, or mattering to the rest of the economy only by contracting the money supply, rather than directly damaging investments through severed credit arrangements. Thus, Bernanke's work was not only relevant for understanding the Great Depression, but also more generally for providing evidence on the critical role of banks in the economy.

罵美帝QE 卻要人行降準撒銀紙

伯南克在1980年代初發表的論文《Nonmonetary Effects of the Financial Crisis in the Propagation of the Great Depression》指出，大蕭條期間銀行倒閉是經濟持續惡化下去的原因，補充了佛利民等前人強調聯儲局減少貨幣供應的分析。批評美帝的小粉紅，其實大可指摘美帝不救雷曼兄弟引發金融危機。批評QE，又叫中國央行降準等「中國式量化寬鬆貨幣政策」和「四萬億基建」情何以堪？

