徐家健：法治倒退比民主倒退更可怕

剛公布的World Justice Project「2022年法治指數」中的「消除貪污」因素，香港在140個國家/地區中排名排第9位，排名比澳洲及美國還要高。是的，過去幾年香港在「消除貪污」方面的排名一直沒有大變動。然而，整體的法治指數香港首次跌出20大。原來，消除貪污之外，法治指數還有政府權力制衡、政府開放度、基本人權、秩序與治安、監管執法、民事司法及刑事司法其餘7大因素。法治指數跌出20大，皆因近年香港在政府權力制衡和基本人權的排名大跌，基本人權更跌至排名61！從經濟學角度出發，法治因素排名下跌會妨礙經濟增長嗎？

法治與增長的研究有不少，其中有分量的，我認為是一篇名為《Democracy, Law and Order, and Economic Growth》的分析，結論如下：

If there is a limited amount of energy that can be used to accomplish institutional reforms, then it is much better spent in a poor country by attempting to implement the rule of law—or, more generally, property rights and free markets. These institutional features are the ones that matter most for economic growth, and these features are not the same thing as democracy.

換句話，推動經濟增長，法治比民主重要，而法治當中，產權保障和自由市場對經濟增長尤其重要。另外，法治最終亦有推動民主發展的作用，因此法治倒退，對經濟和民主都不是好事。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

徐家健