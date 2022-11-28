徐家健：中電靠核能 加電費少過港燈

多得俄烏戰爭引發的能源危機，兩電宣布明年一月加價。同一能源危機，同一管制計劃協議，相比一年前的電費，中電的加幅為19.8%，一向電費較高的港燈加幅更是45.6%，比中電的高出一倍有多！為什麼？翻查數據，以一般家庭為例，2021年至今倫敦的電費在過去一年多上升了超過1倍！同期，最支持推動綠色能源的柏林電費亦漲近五成。電費加幅較小的巴黎，加幅跟中電相若，同樣不到兩成。

換句話，同一能源危機，歐洲各地的電費加幅差距更大。原因是這樣的：首先，歐洲各地政府的電費補貼各有不同。

另外，他們對俄羅斯化石燃料的依賴亦不一樣；更重要的，他們的發電燃料組合有重大差異，巴黎的電費加幅較低，皆因法國有七成電力都是依靠供應和價格遠為穩定的核能。

一篇名為《What can deregulators deregulate? The case of electricity》發現：

In this paper, we study how wholesale competition in electricity, measured by the increased prevalence of independent power producers (IPPs), affects the energy trilemma … we also find that IPP prevalence is statistically associated with higher electricity prices paid by consumers … Our results also indicate that IPP prevalence also fails to improve sustainability, measured by the use of non-fossil fuel. Interestingly, we find that states with higher IPP prevalence tend to use more solar and hydropower but less nuclear power … When we examine the length of outages, we find that higher IPP prevalence is associated with longer duration of outages.

電力市場出現更多核電被可再生能源取替，但市場效果是高電價和電力供應不穩。其實，從減排角度看，核電不應比可再生能源差。中電電費比港燈低及穩定，正是因為九龍及新界有三成多供電來自核能。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

