徐家健：能源危機下的貨幣政策

都是俄烏戰爭惹的禍？歐美國家通脹持續升溫，雙位數字的通脹不是夢，是惡夢的夢。回應40年來最嚴重的通脹，美國聯儲局今年已連續6次加息。有見及此，當今最敢言的企業家勸喻聯儲局馬上調頭減息，否則嚴重的經濟衰退即將來臨。是的，通脹與衰退的取捨，一向是支持政府干預的所謂「鹽水學派」（saltwater school）追捧。加息抗通脹，看似鐵一般的定律。問題是，假如通脹主要是因能源價格上升而帶動，通脹本身並非單純貨幣現象，透過貨幣政策對抗通脹應視乎油價上升是供應還是需求帶動嗎？

一篇名為《How Should Monetary Policy Respond to Changes in the Relative Price of Oil? Considering Supply and Demand Shocks》的研究確認了這一點：

In this paper, I show that there are fundamental differences in the optimal responses when the increase in the price of oil is due to a productivity-driven demand shock instead of a supply shock. While core inflation initially rises in response to an exogenous oil supply shock, it falls in response to the demand shock. Even though the productivity shock drives up the price of oil, on net it increases the marginal product of labor, the opposite of what occurs with the supply shock. This calls for core inflation to decrease so as to help push the real wage up.

視乎油價升是供應或需求帶動

在價格頑固的世界，有效貨幣政策應如何對抗通脹，應視乎油價上升是供應還是需求帶動。俄烏戰爭的確導致能源價格上升，但同時期新冠疫情亦扭曲了傳統供應鏈的運作，而疫情本身當然亦對需求有所影響。種種因素影響之下，勞動力的邊際生產力是升是跌？是決定加息或減息的一個重要指標。

