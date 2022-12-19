徐家健：NMN之父稱「不老藥」是藥物非食物

自1994年美國通過了《食物補充品健康及教育法》（Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act），食物補充品正式被視作一類食品。既非藥物，便毋須經過臨床試驗確定其效力、安全、與其他物質可能產生的相互作用。換句話，FDA不會在食物補充品推出銷售前予以分析，食物補充品製造商只須在食物補充品推出銷售後30天內通知FDA。當他們如欲銷售新的食物成分， 亦只須在銷售前的75天通知FDA便可。

然而，這並不代表任何食物補充品都有安全問題，只是確保產品安全的責任落在製造商身上，情况就如其他食品一樣。

因此，即使號稱不老藥的NMN，最終因有製造商正進行研究其藥用療效，而被迫失去食物補充品資格，這並不代表NMN不合乎FDA的安全標準，這只是因為NMN之父大衛辛克萊教授（Dr. David Sinclair）有份創辦的公司，去信FDA要求停止NMN以食物補充品出售。事到如今，辛克萊教授又怎樣看不老藥的後市呢？

若被當藥物 拖延審批

千呼萬喚始出來，辛克萊教授最近發表了一封公開信表明其立場：

I remain enthusiastic about the science of NAD boosters and their promise of improving human health. Furthering that science, and the prospect of cellular age reversal, continues to be my life' s work, which includes helping other researchers perform clinical trials to address medical conditions like glaucoma, kidney failure, frailty, and rare diseases such as Freidreich' s ataxia. Human clinical trials conducted by MetroBiotech on NMN have produced promising results, some of which are published (Pencina et al., 2022) and some are under peer review. The important work of bringing NMN to market as an FDA-approved medication is in the best interest of the tens of millions of people who suffer from and will succumb to aging-related diseases. The FDA standards for testing, quality control, and efficacy are among the most responsible consumer protection regulations in the world. All consumers deserve the trust, safety and reliability that comes with appropriate regulation and oversight.

又換句話，NMN之父認為不老藥應當以藥物而非食物補充品推出市場。自芝大教授鮑士民（Sam Peltzman）的經典研究《An Evaluation of Consumer Protection Legislation: the 1962 Drug Amendments》，我們知道NMN一旦被FDA視作藥物，其推出市場的時間只會一拖再拖，而其價格亦只會一升再升。

