IAB香港首屆數碼大獎頒獎禮 表揚本地傑出數碼營銷項目

近300名本地數碼營銷菁英於1月13日出席首屆IAB HK數碼大獎頒獎典禮暨2023年周年大會，活動表揚同業卓越成就並促進各界交流，為協會作為香港頂尖的數碼營銷頒獎平台，建立重要的里程埤。
今次數碼大獎為IAB 香港首屆舉辦，邀請所有創意、設計或媒體機構、廣告商、社交平臺等參與，以展示各品牌及營銷機構的數碼作品，共同推動香港的數碼營銷市場，期盼可進一步為香港廣告和數碼營銷界塑造創新未來。
今次活動由Meta、Google、Yahoo、譚仔國際、EternityX 和 Hivestack 贊助，評委會來自營銷業界的24位專業人士組成。獎項囊括四個組別，分別為最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights)、最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)、最佳程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Programmatic Advertising) 及最佳影 片應用獎 (Best Use of Video)，全面涵蓋數碼營銷的各技術層面和市場趨勢。此外更設有年度最佳數碼作品大獎，表彰獲得最高分數及最多獎項的數碼作品。
|組別
|獎項
|品牌／營銷代理
|項目名稱
|最佳數據分析及應用獎
|金
|Brand: AXA China Region Insurance Company
Agency: Starcom Hong Kong, The Trade Desk Hong Kong. Adzymic
|Customised Storytelling with Dynamic Creatives for AXA Hong Kong
|銀
|Brand: Aptamil - Apta Club
Agency: PRIZM Group
|Danone APTA Predictive CRM Ecosystem
|銅
|Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland
Agency: Zenith Hong Kong, The Trade Desk Hong Kong
|A Disney Christmas Campaign 2021
|最佳創新內容策劃獎
|金
|Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong
Agency: Narrow Door, Pontac
|SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE
|銀
|Brand: csl.
Agency: CruiSo Digital Solutions
|csl. 5G x MIRROR – Experience the World Differently
|銅
|Brand: Tam Jai International
|Tam Jai Souper Hero NFT
|最佳程序化廣告應用獎
|金
|Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong
Agency: iProspect Hong Kong
|SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE
|金
|Brand: Uber Taxi
Agency: Mediacom & Hivestack
|"Go Live your way" campaign - A journey through the streets of Hong Kong
|銅
|Brand: OSIM
Agency: GroupM - Wavemaker HK and Xaxis HK
|Campaign: OSIM uLove 3 Launch Campaign
|最佳影片應用獎
|金
|Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian
|Life’s a mixture, we taste it all
|銀
|Brand: MTR Corporation Limited
Agency: Hardchi Creative Limited, UTH Creative Group
|East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|銅
|Brand: csl.
|csl. 5G x MIRROR – Experience the World Differently
|年度最佳數碼作品大獎
|-
|Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong
Agency: iProspect Hong Kong, Narrow Door, Pontac
|SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE