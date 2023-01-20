moneymonday
IAB香港首屆數碼大獎頒獎禮 表揚本地傑出數碼營銷項目

近300名本地數碼營銷菁英於1月13日出席首屆IAB HK數碼大獎頒獎典禮暨2023年周年大會，活動表揚同業卓越成就並促進各界交流，為協會作為香港頂尖的數碼營銷頒獎平台，建立重要的里程埤。

今次數碼大獎為IAB 香港首屆舉辦，邀請所有創意、設計或媒體機構、廣告商、社交平臺等參與，以展示各品牌及營銷機構的數碼作品，共同推動香港的數碼營銷市場，期盼可進一步為香港廣告和數碼營銷界塑造創新未來。

今次活動由Meta、Google、Yahoo、譚仔國際、EternityX 和 Hivestack 贊助，評委會來自營銷業界的24位專業人士組成。獎項囊括四個組別，分別為最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights)、最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)、最佳程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Programmatic Advertising) 及最佳影 片應用獎 (Best Use of Video)，全面涵蓋數碼營銷的各技術層面和市場趨勢。此外更設有年度最佳數碼作品大獎，表彰獲得最高分數及最多獎項的數碼作品。

2022 IAB 香港數碼大獎得獎者名單

組別 獎項 品牌／營銷代理 項目名稱
最佳數據分析及應用獎 Brand: AXA China Region Insurance Company

 

 

Agency: Starcom Hong Kong, The Trade Desk Hong Kong. Adzymic

Customised Storytelling with Dynamic Creatives for AXA Hong Kong
Brand: Aptamil - Apta Club

 

 

Agency: PRIZM Group

Danone APTA Predictive CRM Ecosystem
Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland

 

 

Agency: Zenith Hong Kong, The Trade Desk Hong Kong

A Disney Christmas Campaign 2021
最佳創新內容策劃獎 Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong

 

 

Agency: Narrow Door, Pontac

SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE
Brand: csl.

 

 

Agency: CruiSo Digital Solutions

csl. 5G x MIRROR – Experience the World Differently
Brand: Tam Jai International

 

 

Tam Jai Souper Hero NFT
最佳程序化廣告應用獎 Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong

 

 

Agency: iProspect Hong Kong

SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE
Brand: Uber Taxi

 

 

Agency: Mediacom & Hivestack

"Go Live your way" campaign - A journey through the streets of Hong Kong
Brand: OSIM

 

 

Agency: GroupM - Wavemaker HK and Xaxis HK

Campaign: OSIM uLove 3 Launch Campaign
最佳影片應用獎 Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian

 

 

Life’s a mixture, we taste it all
Brand: MTR Corporation Limited

 

 

Agency: Hardchi Creative Limited, UTH Creative Group

East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
Brand: csl.

 

 

csl. 5G x MIRROR – Experience the World Differently
年度最佳數碼作品大獎 - Brand: SHISEIDO Hong Kong

 

 

Agency: iProspect Hong Kong, Narrow Door, Pontac

SHISEIDOVERSE: 150 YEARS TO THE FUTURE