IAB香港首屆數碼大獎頒獎禮 表揚本地傑出數碼營銷項目

今次數碼大獎為IAB 香港首屆舉辦，邀請所有創意、設計或媒體機構、廣告商、社交平臺等參與，以展示各品牌及營銷機構的數碼作品，共同推動香港的數碼營銷市場，期盼可進一步為香港廣告和數碼營銷界塑造創新未來。

今次活動由Meta、Google、Yahoo、譚仔國際、EternityX 和 Hivestack 贊助，評委會來自營銷業界的24位專業人士組成。獎項囊括四個組別，分別為最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights)、最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)、最佳程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Programmatic Advertising) 及最佳影 片應用獎 (Best Use of Video)，全面涵蓋數碼營銷的各技術層面和市場趨勢。此外更設有年度最佳數碼作品大獎，表彰獲得最高分數及最多獎項的數碼作品。

2022 IAB 香港數碼大獎得獎者名單