IAB Hong Kong春茗晚宴暨數碼大獎頒獎典禮2023 表揚本地數碼營銷項目

IAB HK主席黃俊仁先生致歡迎辭時表示： 「廣告市場在過去的一年展現復蘇，各品牌逐步加大品牌建設和市場營銷的力度，以保持品牌知名度和形象、贏得市場佔有率及促進企業成長。今晚，我們齊聚在此頒發第二屆IAB HK數碼大獎，以表彰這些展現傑出的創意和成就的作品。」此獎項是業界唯一由非牟利組織主辦及以數碼營銷為主題的獎項，除了表揚優秀的數碼作品，也向各界提供寶貴的交流和互動機會，共同推動香港的數碼營銷市場，期盼可進一步為香港廣告和數碼營銷界塑造創新未來。活動首次以春茗晚宴形式舉辦，並獲得AnyMind Group、EternityX、Google、恒生銀行、HKT 香港電訊、Omnicom Media Group、Publicis Group、RFI Asia、RTB House、建華集團和 Yahoo贊助。

獎項評審團由 43 位來自營銷業界不同領域、備受認可的行業領袖和資深專業人士組成，包括品牌、平台、非牟利組織、學術界等，陣容龐大（附件1：評審名單）。各位評審共用了接近550小時審閱超過110份參賽作品，並嚴選作品的四大範疇「策略、執行、創意及成果」，挑選出最優秀的作品。

IAB HK副主席Arthur Chan連續兩年參與獎項評審團，認為今年參賽作品較去年更為出色：「今年的參賽作品水準相當高，與去年相比更勝一籌」。知名公關公司Dentsu大灣區行政總裁Simone Tam同樣表達了對參賽作品的肯定：「所有作品都好完整，各個參賽作品的實力十分強勁」，更笑言評審團的主要工作是討論哪份作品更為出色，反映出各行業對卓越和創新營銷策略的持續追求。

是次獎項共囊括六個類別，分別為最佳廣告技術及程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising)、最佳品牌推廣獎 (Best Branding Campaign)、最佳商務應用獎 (Best Use of Commerce)、最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)、最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights) 及最佳行銷科技獎 (Best Use of Martech)，全面涵蓋數碼營銷的各技術層面和市場趨勢。此外更設有一項年度最佳數碼作品大獎 (Best Digital Campaign of the Year)，表彰在是次評審中獲得最高分數及最多獎項的數碼作品。

2023 IAB HK數碼大獎得獎者名單

組別 獎項 品牌 (Brand)／營銷代理 (Agency) 項目名稱 最佳廣告技術及程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising) 金 Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign 銀 Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi 2023 Wealth and Stock Decoded Campaign 銅 Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland Agencies: Zenith HK, The Trade Desk Hong Kong Hong Kong Disneyland - “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular 最佳品牌推廣獎 (Best Branding Campaign) 金 Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: The Bread Digital Prestige Banking − CFO Campaign 銀 Brand: Tam Jai International - TamJai SamGor Mixian Agencies: The Bread Digital, The Bridge Agency TamJai SamGor 15th Anniversary Campaign 銅 Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG HSBC Fraud (呃)Fair 最佳商業應用獎 (Best Use of Commerce) 金 Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign 銀 Brand: SHISEIDO Agency: iProspect MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation 銅 Brand: Chow Sang Sang Agency: Prizm Group Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem 最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation) 金 Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG HSBC Fraud (呃)Fair 銀 Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign 銅 Brand: MSD Agency: Narrow Door Men's Choice Matter 最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights) 金 Brand: Chow Sang Sang Agency: Prizm Group Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem 銀 Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Zenith HK Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign 銅 Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Zenith HK Credit Card +FUN Dollars Launch 最佳行銷科技獎 (Best Use of Martech) 金 Brand: PayMe by HSBC Agency: OMG The Biggest Laisee of All 銀 Brand: SHISEIDO Agencies: Narrow Door, Pontac, iProspect MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation 銀 Brand: FWD Insurance Agency: Cymballe Limited Here We Are For Your Health 年度最佳數碼作品大獎 (Best Digital Campaign of the Year) - Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign

首次在MarketingPulse及eTailingPulse舉辦IAB HK展覽區

IAB HK 首次在「亞洲品牌及營銷論壇」(MarketingPulse) 及「亞洲電子商貿論壇」(eTailingPulse) 活動中舉辦「IAB HK展覽區」，匯聚了15間來自廣告技術、營銷代理、媒體等不同領域的公司會員，包括Anymind Group、Aspire、Emarsys、EternityX、First Page、Ignite Vision、Ingenium Digital、Meltwater、Mezzofy、Omnichat、Presslogic、RTB House、Strategic Digital Marketing Company (SDMC)、Sleekflow、及Social Power，為現場的企業決策者及營銷專才提供創新營銷策略、技術及解決方案，並體驗各種先進數碼營銷技術，讓參觀者有機會與業界專家交流，探討最新的市場趨勢和最佳實踐。