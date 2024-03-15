IAB Hong Kong春茗晚宴暨數碼大獎頒獎典禮2023 表揚本地數碼營銷項目

作為本地最活躍的廣告和數碼營銷協會之一，IAB Hong Kong (IAB HK) 昨晚（3月13日）假香港會議展覽中心成功舉辦了IAB HK春茗晚宴暨數碼大獎頒獎典禮2023。是次活動吸引超過350名本地數碼營銷菁英聚首一堂，共同歡賀及表彰業界的傑出成就。
IAB HK主席黃俊仁先生致歡迎辭時表示： 「廣告市場在過去的一年展現復蘇，各品牌逐步加大品牌建設和市場營銷的力度，以保持品牌知名度和形象、贏得市場佔有率及促進企業成長。今晚，我們齊聚在此頒發第二屆IAB HK數碼大獎，以表彰這些展現傑出的創意和成就的作品。」此獎項是業界唯一由非牟利組織主辦及以數碼營銷為主題的獎項，除了表揚優秀的數碼作品，也向各界提供寶貴的交流和互動機會，共同推動香港的數碼營銷市場，期盼可進一步為香港廣告和數碼營銷界塑造創新未來。活動首次以春茗晚宴形式舉辦，並獲得AnyMind Group、EternityX、Google、恒生銀行、HKT 香港電訊、Omnicom Media Group、Publicis Group、RFI Asia、RTB House、建華集團和 Yahoo贊助。
獎項評審團由 43 位來自營銷業界不同領域、備受認可的行業領袖和資深專業人士組成，包括品牌、平台、非牟利組織、學術界等，陣容龐大（附件1：評審名單）。各位評審共用了接近550小時審閱超過110份參賽作品，並嚴選作品的四大範疇「策略、執行、創意及成果」，挑選出最優秀的作品。
IAB HK副主席Arthur Chan連續兩年參與獎項評審團，認為今年參賽作品較去年更為出色：「今年的參賽作品水準相當高，與去年相比更勝一籌」。知名公關公司Dentsu大灣區行政總裁Simone Tam同樣表達了對參賽作品的肯定：「所有作品都好完整，各個參賽作品的實力十分強勁」，更笑言評審團的主要工作是討論哪份作品更為出色，反映出各行業對卓越和創新營銷策略的持續追求。
是次獎項共囊括六個類別，分別為最佳廣告技術及程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising)、最佳品牌推廣獎 (Best Branding Campaign)、最佳商務應用獎 (Best Use of Commerce)、最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)、最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights) 及最佳行銷科技獎 (Best Use of Martech)，全面涵蓋數碼營銷的各技術層面和市場趨勢。此外更設有一項年度最佳數碼作品大獎 (Best Digital Campaign of the Year)，表彰在是次評審中獲得最高分數及最多獎項的數碼作品。
2023 IAB HK數碼大獎得獎者名單
|
組別
|
獎項
|
品牌 (Brand)／營銷代理 (Agency)
|
項目名稱
|
最佳廣告技術及程序化廣告應用獎 (Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising)
|
金
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi
|
HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign
|
銀
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi
|
2023 Wealth and Stock Decoded Campaign
|
銅
|
Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland
Agencies: Zenith HK, The Trade Desk Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong Disneyland - “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular
|
最佳品牌推廣獎 (Best Branding Campaign)
|
金
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited
Agency: The Bread Digital
|
Prestige Banking − CFO Campaign
|
銀
|
Brand: Tam Jai International - TamJai SamGor Mixian
Agencies: The Bread Digital, The Bridge Agency
|
TamJai SamGor 15th Anniversary Campaign
|
銅
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG
|
HSBC Fraud (呃)Fair
|
最佳商業應用獎 (Best Use of Commerce)
|
金
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi
|
HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign
|
銀
|
Brand: SHISEIDO
Agency: iProspect
|
MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation
|
銅
|
Brand: Chow Sang Sang
Agency: Prizm Group
|
Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem
|
最佳創新內容策劃獎 (Best Use of Content Innovation)
|
金
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG
|
HSBC Fraud (呃)Fair
|
銀
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited
Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited
|
Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign
|
銅
|
Brand: MSD
Agency: Narrow Door
|
Men's Choice Matter
|
最佳數據分析及應用獎 (Best Use of Data & Insights)
|
金
|
Brand: Chow Sang Sang
Agency: Prizm Group
|
Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem
|
銀
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited
Agency: Zenith HK
|
Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign
|
銅
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited
Agency: Zenith HK
|
Credit Card +FUN Dollars Launch
|
最佳行銷科技獎 (Best Use of Martech)
|
金
|
Brand: PayMe by HSBC
Agency: OMG
|
The Biggest Laisee of All
|
銀
|
Brand: SHISEIDO
Agencies: Narrow Door, Pontac, iProspect
|
MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation
|
銀
|
Brand: FWD Insurance
Agency: Cymballe Limited
|
Here We Are For Your Health
|
年度最佳數碼作品大獎 (Best Digital Campaign of the Year)
|
-
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi
|
HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign
IAB HK 首次在「亞洲品牌及營銷論壇」(MarketingPulse) 及「亞洲電子商貿論壇」(eTailingPulse) 活動中舉辦「IAB HK展覽區」，匯聚了15間來自廣告技術、營銷代理、媒體等不同領域的公司會員，包括Anymind Group、Aspire、Emarsys、EternityX、First Page、Ignite Vision、Ingenium Digital、Meltwater、Mezzofy、Omnichat、Presslogic、RTB House、Strategic Digital Marketing Company (SDMC)、Sleekflow、及Social Power，為現場的企業決策者及營銷專才提供創新營銷策略、技術及解決方案，並體驗各種先進數碼營銷技術，讓參觀者有機會與業界專家交流，探討最新的市場趨勢和最佳實踐。