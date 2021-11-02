David Beasley上月呼籲馬斯克這樣的億萬富翁「站出來，給予一次性的幫助」，上周又再次發出這一呼聲。Beasley稱，只要60億美元就能挽救全球4200萬人的生命。

馬斯克在推特上回應稱，如果世界糧食計畫署能夠通過透明公開的會計方式，「在這裡解釋清楚如何用60億美元來解決全球飢餓問題，我現在就賣Tesla股票捐錢」。

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.

David Beasley其後表示，他已經準備好和馬斯克面談，向他解釋作為全球最富有的人可以如何緩解全球飢餓問題，Beasley稱無論地球還是太空，他都可以奉陪，當面聊比在Twitter上言語交流更合適。

.@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP’s people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books.

— David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 1, 2021