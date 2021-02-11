羅生門？Hertz指已收到Tesla交付的汽車 馬斯克堅稱雙方未簽約
文章日期：2021年11月3日 11:01
環球租車公司Hertz此前宣布，向特斯拉(Tesla)購買10萬輛電動車，並已陸續收到交付的Tesla汽車。惟特斯拉CEO馬斯克（Elon Musk）在Twitter發文，指Tesla及Hertz未正式簽訂合約。
馬斯克在Twitter發文指，目前沒有與Hertz簽訂任何合同，Hertz的交易對公司的財務狀況沒有任何影響。
特斯拉收報1172美元，跌3.03%。
You’re welcome!
If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.
Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.
Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021