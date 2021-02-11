馬斯克在Twitter發文指，目前沒有與Hertz簽訂任何合同，Hertz的交易對公司的財務狀況沒有任何影響。

You’re welcome!

If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.

Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.

Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021