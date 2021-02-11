即時財經新聞

羅生門？Hertz指已收到Tesla交付的汽車 馬斯克堅稱雙方未簽約

文章日期：2021年11月3日 11:01

環球租車公司Hertz此前宣布，向特斯拉(Tesla)購買10萬輛電動車，並已陸續收到交付的Tesla汽車。惟特斯拉CEO馬斯克（Elon Musk）在Twitter發文，指Tesla及Hertz未正式簽訂合約。

馬斯克在Twitter發文指，目前沒有與Hertz簽訂任何合同，Hertz的交易對公司的財務狀況沒有任何影響。

特斯拉收報1172美元，跌3.03%。

 