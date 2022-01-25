他指，如果比特幣下試2萬美元的水平，他會購買更多。他曾在比特幣位於6000美元和9000美元時買入。

他又指，白銀是「今天最好的便宜貨」，該貴金屬的價格仍比歷史高點低50%。

其他報道

AlipayHK推跨境利是 另夥七師傅推主題利是封面

【有片：選股王】贛鋒逆勢有追捧 走勢尚於整固待突破

疑被通脹提問惹怒 拜登爆粗罵霍士記者「愚蠢的王八蛋」

中海油服: 料規模較细油商入市 有助一體化服務需求

商務部：消費保持發展 下一步將擴大內需

WOW:Words of Wisdom. “Your profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Price of Bitcoin crashing. Great news. I bought BC at $6K and 9K. I will buy more if and when BC tests $20k. Time to get richer is coming. Silver best bargain today. Silver still 50% below high.

— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 24, 2022