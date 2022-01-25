《窮爸爸富爸爸》作者：比特幣下跌至2萬美元會買更多
文章日期：2022年1月25日 14:49
暢銷理財書《窮爸爸富爸爸》的作者Robert Toru Kiyosaki在Twitter上發文指，「比特幣價格暴跌是好消息，發財致富的時機正到來(Time to get richer is coming)。
他指，如果比特幣下試2萬美元的水平，他會購買更多。他曾在比特幣位於6000美元和9000美元時買入。
他又指，白銀是「今天最好的便宜貨」，該貴金屬的價格仍比歷史高點低50%。
WOW:Words of Wisdom. “Your profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Price of Bitcoin crashing. Great news. I bought BC at $6K and 9K. I will buy more if and when BC tests $20k. Time to get richer is coming. Silver best bargain today. Silver still 50% below high.
— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 24, 2022