即時財經新聞

《窮爸爸富爸爸》作者：比特幣下跌至2萬美元會買更多

文章日期：2022年1月25日 14:49

暢銷理財書《窮爸爸富爸爸》的作者Robert Toru Kiyosaki在Twitter上發文指，「比特幣價格暴跌是好消息，發財致富的時機正到來(Time to get richer is coming)。

他指，如果比特幣下試2萬美元的水平，他會購買更多。他曾在比特幣位於6000美元和9000美元時買入。

他又指，白銀是「今天最好的便宜貨」，該貴金屬的價格仍比歷史高點低50%。

 

