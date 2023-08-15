moneymonday
即時財經新聞

富豪鐵籠戰︱馬斯克登門約戰 Meta發言人：朱克伯格正在旅行 不在家

Meta行政總裁朱克伯格早前在社交媒體發文，有意取消與Tesla創辦人馬斯克的「鐵籠戰」，認為他多番推遲，無意認真較量。馬斯克最新發帖文透露，他將突然出現在朱克伯格的家門口，與他進行一場臨時比賽。

帖文提到:「今晚將在帕羅奧多（Palo Alto）進行FSD試駕，我會讓這輛車開到朱克伯格的家。同時將測試最新的X直播，這樣大家就可以實時監控我們，如果我們運氣好，朱克伯格真的前來開門，我們就開始戰鬥。」

不過，Meta發言人Iska Saric表示，朱克伯格現在正在旅行，不在家中。而且，朱克伯格對這項運動很認真，不會和隨便出現在他家的人打架。」

 

 

 

