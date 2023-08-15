帖文提到:「今晚將在帕羅奧多（Palo Alto）進行FSD試駕，我會讓這輛車開到朱克伯格的家。同時將測試最新的X直播，這樣大家就可以實時監控我們，如果我們運氣好，朱克伯格真的前來開門，我們就開始戰鬥。」

不過，Meta發言人Iska Saric表示，朱克伯格現在正在旅行，不在家中。而且，朱克伯格對這項運動很認真，不會和隨便出現在他家的人打架。」

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.

Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!

If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023