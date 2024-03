羅奇發表帖文指,葉劉淑儀早前捏造指控,聲稱其多年來都不在香港,但事實是他在2023年去過香港三次。如今又批評他是一個「典型商人」,但其實他在十多年前就已經從華爾街退休。

Is Regina Ip obsessed with me? She first made up the allegation I hadn’t been in Hong Kong in years. I was there 3x in 2023. Now she criticizes me for being a “typical businessman” despite the fact I retired from Wall Street over a decade ago. Come on! https://t.co/RPkdjnOfGq

— Stephen Roach (@SRoach_econ) March 5, 2024