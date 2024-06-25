moneymonday
指數/外匯
明報APP
主頁
報章內容
財經 即時財經新聞 新股 港股數據庫 AH股差價 轉強轉弱股 沽空偏離度 成交急增表
地產 即時地產新聞 睇樓手冊 海外置業錦囊
專家觀點
個人理財 活在灣區 基金特區 退休綢繆 理財信箱 幫你格價 強積金
營商智慧 ESG 企業天地 創科新經濟 積金管理「供」略 行銷新意思 企業營商 金融科技與營銷 ESG大獎 卓越財經大獎

即時財經新聞

【有片：埋身擊】芯片股或向下調整 現水平不宜心急買入

美國芯片股終於出現顯著回調，英偉達（美：NVDA）、台積電（美：TSM）、超微半導體（美：AMD）均從高位回落。從技術走勢上分析，芯片股將有機會進一步向下調整，預計支持位同樣在50天移動平均線，投資者在現水平不適宜心急買入。至於詳細技術分析和投資策略，請大家留意視頻內容。

張曦嵐Bruce

英皇證券銷售及市場部聯席董事

 

 

iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/page.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmpinvestor.club%2F&tabs=timeline&width=340&height=500&small_header=false&adapt_container_width=true&hide_cover=false&show_facepile=true&appId" width="340" height="500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media">