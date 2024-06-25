美國芯片股終於出現顯著回調，英偉達（美：NVDA）、台積電（美：TSM）、超微半導體（美：AMD）均從高位回落。從技術走勢上分析，芯片股將有機會進一步向下調整，預計支持位同樣在50天移動平均線，投資者在現水平不適宜心急買入。至於詳細技術分析和投資策略，請大家留意視頻內容。
iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/page.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmpinvestor.club%2F&tabs=timeline&width=340&height=500&small_header=false&adapt_container_width=true&hide_cover=false&show_facepile=true&appId" width="340" height="500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media">