HENI is delighted to present The Beautiful Paintings, the revolutionary new artwork from Damien Hirst that blurs the boundaries between digital and physical art creation using generative and machine learning algorithms. Marking the newest iteration of Hirst’s iconic ‘Spin Paintings’, known for their energetic splashes of colour, The Beautiful Paintings gives collectors the opportunity to choose their own combination of colours, styles, shapes, sizes, and mediums to generate unique artworks and titles.

Collectors have the option to generate the artwork either as a physical artwork, digital artwork (NFT), or both. The physical artworks are printed on canvas and are available in two shapes and four sizes. Each artwork in the series is unique and the physical artworks will be hand-signed with a paint pen on the front by Damien Hirst.

作品「虛實」由收藏家決定

數碼藝術與實體藝術之間選擇， Hirst去年已經提出過。當時他的作品《貨幣》（Currency），由1萬件獨特的彩色圓點圖案藝術作品組成，每件作品均有相應的NFT，定價每張2,000美元。

Web 好玩之處，是收藏家有一年時間決定他們是否願意燒掉NFT以換取原始藝術品，或保留NFT但同時銷毀原始藝術品。開售後不久，已超額認購逾6倍！今次《The Beautiful Paintings》的定價，實體畫作價錢由1,500至6,000美元，NFT則定價每張2,000美元。短短9日，這項目已賣出5,508件作品（包括5,109件實體作品和399件數碼作品），並賺取了兩千多萬美元的收入。

AI生成技術重塑創作價值

走得前，Hirst的創作卻一直備受爭議。NFT之後，今次值得討論的是以生成及機器學習技術創作，作者是誰？這樣的非人創作，又藝術價值何在？首先，正如法蘭克福學派哲學家班雅明說過，藝術作品的價值在於其「靈光」（aura），即使最完美的藝術作品複製，仍欠缺原作獨一無二的「此時此地」歷史。

區塊鏈技術的出現，不但令原作的「此時 此地」有跡可尋。去中心化的機制，亦令原作的「靈光」不易造假。然而，當數碼藝術遇上生成及機器學習技術，創作上又是另一個層次。

具靈光的藝術品無可取代

近期ChatGPT大熱，導致不少人擔心各行各業不同工種將被取替，失業潮將一觸即發！經濟發展學卻提醒大家，任何新科技得以在市場普及，靠的除了追求真理的科學家，還有唯利是圖的企業家。在人才輩出的市場發展適合技術人才用的科技，是利之所在。

生成及機器學習技術的發展，取替藝術家是可能之一，更大的可能技術如何輔助藝術家進行創作，Hirst的《The Beautiful Paintings》便是個好例子。基於Hirst的早期作品《Spin Paintings》，今天推廣的同樣是Hirst，生成及機器學習技術只是輔助藝術家進行創作。換句話，藝術創作從來都是以人為本。從以人為本到作家已死，藝術作品的生命有其自我靈光。好的藝術家，在數碼複製貼上年代不用擔心被取代。

