報道引述葉劉淑儀稱，「內地專業人士一直大聲地要求，在他們獲得居留權之前，為他們免除雙重印花稅」（Mainland professionals have been clamoring for the double stamp duty to be waived for them, even before they acquire the right of abode.)

「這是一系列正在考慮的措施，這當然是政府可以考慮的事情」。（It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider.)

新地（0016）今早曾跌逾1%，消息傳出後，新地曾急彈2.7%。新世界發展（0017）現報26.85元，升2.87%；長實集團（1113）現報54.85元，升1.39%；恒地（0012）現報28.2元，升1.62%；信和置業（0083）現報11.74元，升0.51%；華置（0127）現報2.3元，升6.48%；嘉華國際（0173）現報2.88元，升1.05%。

其他報道

乘聯會：7月廣義乘用車零售銷量增20.1% 上調全年新能源乘用車銷售目標

A股開市向下 上證跌0.04% 人行逆回購20億與到期量持平

蓮香飲食集團：蓮香樓及蓮香棧於昨日正式結業

恒指低開6點 科指跌0.21% 齊續受制於10天線

港股ADR跌61點 夜期低水88點 美期亞股升

亞太航空公司協會：縮短隔離期 仍難吸引旅客到港

美股收市變動不大 道指升29點 美息差倒掛擴至46基點 創近20年最闊

金管局沽出3.79億美元 銀行體系總結餘跌至1261.98億元