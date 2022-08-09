行政會議召集人葉劉淑儀接受彭博社訪問稱，考慮免除中國內地來港置業者的雙重印花稅；另外又提到，香港在11月前實現零隔離「非常可取」。
報道引述葉劉淑儀稱，「內地專業人士一直大聲地要求，在他們獲得居留權之前，為他們免除雙重印花稅」（Mainland professionals have been clamoring for the double stamp duty to be waived for them, even before they acquire the right of abode.)
「這是一系列正在考慮的措施，這當然是政府可以考慮的事情」。（It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider.)
新地（0016）今早曾跌逾1%，消息傳出後，新地曾急彈2.7%。新世界發展（0017）現報26.85元，升2.87%；長實集團（1113）現報54.85元，升1.39%；恒地（0012）現報28.2元，升1.62%；信和置業（0083）現報11.74元，升0.51%；華置（0127）現報2.3元，升6.48%；嘉華國際（0173）現報2.88元，升1.05%。
