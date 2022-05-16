此前，拜登在Twitter發帖文稱：「想要降低通貨膨脹？讓我們確保最富有的公司支付它們的公平份額。」貝索斯回應，這兩個問題應該分開討論。「提高公司稅是可以討論的，抑制通脹是目前討論的關鍵，但把它們混為一談只是誤導。」

貝索斯又指，「事實上，（美國）政府努力向已經過熱、通脹的經濟注入更多刺激。」他認為，通貨膨脹是一種累退稅，對最不富裕的人傷害最大，這種誤導對國家沒有幫助。

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG